Renowned Odia poet Padma Bhushan Ramakanta Rath passes away

Mar 16, 2025
Padma Bhushan Ramakanta Rath, one of the most renowned modernist poets in Odia literature, passed away this morning at Bhubaneswar at the age of 91. His passing has cast a deep shadow of mourning over the literary world, marking the end of an era in Odia literature.

A 1957-batch IAS officer, Ramakanta Rath also served as the Chief Secretary of Odisha and held several key positions in the Union Government. His poetic works, celebrated for their depth and insight, include iconic poems ‘Sri Radha’ among many others. His works have been translated into English and several Indian languages.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to literature, Ramakanta Rath was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2006 and many other coveted literary awards. He also served as president of the Sahitya Akademi of India from 1998 to 2003. The last rites of Ramakanta Rath will be carried out tomorrow at SwargaDwar of Puri.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, has deeply condoled the death of Ramakanta Rath saying he had given a new identity to Odia literature, both nationally and internationally.

