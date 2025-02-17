Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Statue of noted Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar unveiled in Philippines

Feb 17, 2025
A statue of noted Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar unveiled in Philippines

A statue of noted Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar has been unveiled in the Philippines. An official statement today said, it was unveiled at the Gullas College of Medicine in Cebu yesterday as part of the celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines. The statement said that Indian Ambassador Harsh Kumar Jain unveiled the statue and attended the Indo-Philippine Cultural and Educational Exchange Summit at the college.

