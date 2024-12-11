PM releases compendium of works of Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the compendium of complete works of Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Subramania Bharati, stating that as the country is celebrating the birth anniversary of the great poet, he bows to him with respect. Mr. Modi said that he is honoured to release a compendium of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati’s works. The Prime Minister mentioned that Subramania Bharati’s vision for a prosperous India and the empowerment of every individual continues to inspire generations.

Mr. Modi described the day as a significant occasion for the culture and literature of the country, for the memories of India’s freedom struggle, and for the pride of Tamil Nadu. He said that publishing the works and creations of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati is a great service and a noble endeavour, which is now being completed. The Prime Minister noted that this collection will prove to be very helpful for research scholars. He also mentioned that Subramania Bharati had deep faith in the ‘Gita’ and a profound understanding of it. The Prime Minister emphasised that, in India, words are not merely considered expressions. He said that the country is part of a culture that speaks of ‘Shabda Brahma’ and the infinite power of words.

Mr. Modi said that in modern times, the collected works of Swami Vivekananda and the writings and speeches of Baba Saheb Ambedkar have proven extremely useful for society and academia. He mentioned that the translation of the Thirukkural into various languages is underway, making its valuable message accessible to more and more people. The Prime Minister underlined that the Thirukkural is a great Tamil literary work that offers insightful thoughts and guidance on various aspects of life. He said these compilations’ translation and publication are crucial for society and academia, as they act as a window into India’s rich intellectual heritage.