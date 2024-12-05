The Indian Awaaz

Financial assistance under National Library

Dec 5, 2024

Ministry of Culture through its National Mission on Libraries (NML) Scheme, under its Setting up of NML Model Library component, provides financial assistance to one State Central Library and one District Library in each State /UT as per the recommendation of the State Authorities concerned and six Libraries under Ministry of Culture for following categories: –

  1. Improvement of Infrastructure
  2. Up-gradation of Technology & Modernization of Services
  3. Creation of Facilities for Specially Abled groups
  4. Procurement of Reading Resources to meet local need and Advocacy and Outreach Programmes

The details of financial assistance provided till date to all participating States/ UTs are given in Annexure-A.

Since as per the Seventh schedule of Constitution of India,  Library is a State subject, there is no plan to digitise libraries across the country. However, Ministry of Culture through National Mission on Libraries Scheme provides financial assistance under its component of Up-gradation of Technology & Modernization of Services.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

***

BY/SKT

Annexure-A

A

Financial Assistance Provided Under Setting-up of NML Model Library in Various State / UTs

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Sl NoStateName of the LibraryAmt. SanctionedTotal Payment
 Released
     
1Andaman & Nicobar IslandState Central Library, Port Blair`0.00
2Andaman & Nicobar IslandDistrict Library, Car Nicobar87.000.00
3*Andhra PradeshState Regional Library, Guntur50.000.00
4*Andhra PradeshRegional Library, Rajamundry30.000.00
5Arunachal PradeshState Central Library, Itanagar223.00219.71
6Arunachal PradeshDistrict Library, Phasighat87.0084.90
7*AssamDistrict Library, Jorhat, Assam40.0039.99
8*AssamDistrict Library, Guwahati, Assam70.0069.59
9*BiharDistrict Central Library, Jamui, Bihar81.4162.21
10*BiharDistrict Central Library, Hajipur, Vaishali87.0050.00
11ChandigarhCentral State Library, Chandigarh164.500.00
12ChandigarhDivisional Library82.720.00
13ChhattisgarhDistrict Library, Raigarh87.0041.32
14Daman & DiuDistrict Library, Diu87.000.00
15Daman & DiuCentral Library, Daman223.000.00
16GoaDr. Francisco Luis Gomes District Library87.003.38
17GoaKrishnadas Shama State Central Library223.0021.68
18GujaratState Central Library, Gandhinagar104.04101.00
19GujaratGovernment District Library, Bhavnagar87.0087.00
20HaryanaState Central Library, Ambala Cantt.223.00122.65
21HaryanaDistrict Library, Narnaul84.0046.20
22Himachal PradeshGovernment District Library, Bilaspur86.8774.66
23Himachal PradeshCentral State Library, Solan223.0095.00
24Jammu & KashmirGani Memorial U.T Central Library, Srinagar223.00100.00
25Jammu & KashmirDistrict Library, Samba32.5032.50
26JharkhandState Central Library, Dhanbad223.000.00
27JharkhandDistrict Library, Palamau87.000.00
28KarnatakaState Central Library, Bangalore223.00200.00
29KarnatakaDistrict Central Library, Shimoga87.0079.26
30KeralaState Central Library, Thiruvananthapuram116.61116.61
31KeralaState Public Library Research Centre37.5022.55
32LakshadweepState Central Library, Kavaratti168.0088.00
33LakshadweepDistrict Library, Kadmat27.6427.64
34Madhya PradeshGovt. District Library, Khandwa73.2065.59
35Madhya PradeshGovt. Shri Ahilya Central Library, Indore87.0043.67
36*MaharashtraDistrict Library, Nandurbar, Maharastra21.9018.43
37*MaharashtraGovt. Divisional Library, Aurangabad60.5557.21
38ManipurState Central Library, Imphal, Manipur218.8745.25
39ManipurDistrict Library, Senapati, Manipur85.541.00
40MeghalayaState Central Library, Shillong223.0027.77
41MeghalayaDistrict Library, Tura87.000.00
42MizoramState Central Library, Aizwal, Mizoram141.24137.04
43MizoramDistrict Library, Kolasib, Mizoram50.0050.00
44NagalandState Central Library, Kohima177.49175.48
45NagalandDistrict Library, Dimapur73.8169.75
46OdishaH.K.M.State Library, Bhubaneswar223.00133.00
47OdishaDistrict Library, Ganajam40.360.00
48PondicherryRomain Rolland Library, State Central Library,166.47142.37
49PondicherryDr. S. R. Ranganathan Government Public Library, Karaikal76.0466.17
50PunjabGuru Nanak District Library, Kapurthala87.000.00
51PunjabMM Central State Library, Patiala223.000.00
52RajasthanDr. Radhakrishnan Rajya Kendriya Pustakalaya, Jaipur183.5194.81
53RajasthanRajakiya Sarvajanik Mandal Pustakalaya, Kota63.4663.21
54SikkimSikkim State Central Library, Gangtok217.2065.30
55SikkimDistrict Library, Mangan86.5810.78
56Tamil NaduDistrict Library, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu70.0068.16
57Tamil NaduDistrict Library, Vellore, Tamil Nadu87.0079.27
58TelanganaDistrict Central Library, Mahabubnagar52.0050.00
59TelanganaState Central Library, Hyderabad112.25103.72
60TripuraBirchandra State Central Library223.00222.93
61TripuraUnakoti District Library87.0086.92
62Uttar PradeshState Central Library, Prayagraj206.00203.75
63Uttar PradeshGovernment District Library, Etawah87.0085.93
64UttarakhandGovernment District Library, Suman Pustakalaya, New Tehri86.2050.00
65West BengalWest Bengal State Central Library222.81219.82
66West BengalNorth Bengal State Library, Coochbehar86.9879.73
TOTAL7,952.254302.91

*Since, the States of Andhra Pradesh; Assam; Bihar and Maharashtra do not have Central Libraries, hence two District Libraries in each these states have been identified.

B

  Financial Assistance Provided Under Setting Up of NML Model Library to MoC Idenfied Libraries                                                                                                  (Rs. in Lakhs)
Sl.NoName of the MoC LibraryAmount SanctionedAmount Released
1National Library, Kolkata431.0484.67
2Central Secretariat Library, New Delhi207.38126.28
3Delhi Public Library, New Delhi391.37274.19
4Khuda Baksh Oriental Public Library, Patna (Bihar)398.78199.39
5Thanjavur MSSM Library, Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu)715.20667.48
6Rampur Raza Library, Rampur (Uttar Pradesh)724.20NIL
 Total2867.971352.01

PIB

