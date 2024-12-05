Financial assistance under National Library

Ministry of Culture through its National Mission on Libraries (NML) Scheme, under its Setting up of NML Model Library component, provides financial assistance to one State Central Library and one District Library in each State /UT as per the recommendation of the State Authorities concerned and six Libraries under Ministry of Culture for following categories: –
- Improvement of Infrastructure
- Up-gradation of Technology & Modernization of Services
- Creation of Facilities for Specially Abled groups
- Procurement of Reading Resources to meet local need and Advocacy and Outreach Programmes
The details of financial assistance provided till date to all participating States/ UTs are given in Annexure-A.
Since as per the Seventh schedule of Constitution of India, Library is a State subject, there is no plan to digitise libraries across the country. However, Ministry of Culture through National Mission on Libraries Scheme provides financial assistance under its component of Up-gradation of Technology & Modernization of Services.
This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.
Financial Assistance Provided Under Setting-up of NML Model Library in Various State / UTs
(Rs. in Lakhs)
|Sl No
|State
|Name of the Library
|Amt. Sanctioned
|Total Payment
Released
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Island
|State Central Library, Port Blair
|`
|0.00
|2
|Andaman & Nicobar Island
|District Library, Car Nicobar
|87.00
|0.00
|3
|*Andhra Pradesh
|State Regional Library, Guntur
|50.00
|0.00
|4
|*Andhra Pradesh
|Regional Library, Rajamundry
|30.00
|0.00
|5
|Arunachal Pradesh
|State Central Library, Itanagar
|223.00
|219.71
|6
|Arunachal Pradesh
|District Library, Phasighat
|87.00
|84.90
|7
|*Assam
|District Library, Jorhat, Assam
|40.00
|39.99
|8
|*Assam
|District Library, Guwahati, Assam
|70.00
|69.59
|9
|*Bihar
|District Central Library, Jamui, Bihar
|81.41
|62.21
|10
|*Bihar
|District Central Library, Hajipur, Vaishali
|87.00
|50.00
|11
|Chandigarh
|Central State Library, Chandigarh
|164.50
|0.00
|12
|Chandigarh
|Divisional Library
|82.72
|0.00
|13
|Chhattisgarh
|District Library, Raigarh
|87.00
|41.32
|14
|Daman & Diu
|District Library, Diu
|87.00
|0.00
|15
|Daman & Diu
|Central Library, Daman
|223.00
|0.00
|16
|Goa
|Dr. Francisco Luis Gomes District Library
|87.00
|3.38
|17
|Goa
|Krishnadas Shama State Central Library
|223.00
|21.68
|18
|Gujarat
|State Central Library, Gandhinagar
|104.04
|101.00
|19
|Gujarat
|Government District Library, Bhavnagar
|87.00
|87.00
|20
|Haryana
|State Central Library, Ambala Cantt.
|223.00
|122.65
|21
|Haryana
|District Library, Narnaul
|84.00
|46.20
|22
|Himachal Pradesh
|Government District Library, Bilaspur
|86.87
|74.66
|23
|Himachal Pradesh
|Central State Library, Solan
|223.00
|95.00
|24
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Gani Memorial U.T Central Library, Srinagar
|223.00
|100.00
|25
|Jammu & Kashmir
|District Library, Samba
|32.50
|32.50
|26
|Jharkhand
|State Central Library, Dhanbad
|223.00
|0.00
|27
|Jharkhand
|District Library, Palamau
|87.00
|0.00
|28
|Karnataka
|State Central Library, Bangalore
|223.00
|200.00
|29
|Karnataka
|District Central Library, Shimoga
|87.00
|79.26
|30
|Kerala
|State Central Library, Thiruvananthapuram
|116.61
|116.61
|31
|Kerala
|State Public Library Research Centre
|37.50
|22.55
|32
|Lakshadweep
|State Central Library, Kavaratti
|168.00
|88.00
|33
|Lakshadweep
|District Library, Kadmat
|27.64
|27.64
|34
|Madhya Pradesh
|Govt. District Library, Khandwa
|73.20
|65.59
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|Govt. Shri Ahilya Central Library, Indore
|87.00
|43.67
|36
|*Maharashtra
|District Library, Nandurbar, Maharastra
|21.90
|18.43
|37
|*Maharashtra
|Govt. Divisional Library, Aurangabad
|60.55
|57.21
|38
|Manipur
|State Central Library, Imphal, Manipur
|218.87
|45.25
|39
|Manipur
|District Library, Senapati, Manipur
|85.54
|1.00
|40
|Meghalaya
|State Central Library, Shillong
|223.00
|27.77
|41
|Meghalaya
|District Library, Tura
|87.00
|0.00
|42
|Mizoram
|State Central Library, Aizwal, Mizoram
|141.24
|137.04
|43
|Mizoram
|District Library, Kolasib, Mizoram
|50.00
|50.00
|44
|Nagaland
|State Central Library, Kohima
|177.49
|175.48
|45
|Nagaland
|District Library, Dimapur
|73.81
|69.75
|46
|Odisha
|H.K.M.State Library, Bhubaneswar
|223.00
|133.00
|47
|Odisha
|District Library, Ganajam
|40.36
|0.00
|48
|Pondicherry
|Romain Rolland Library, State Central Library,
|166.47
|142.37
|49
|Pondicherry
|Dr. S. R. Ranganathan Government Public Library, Karaikal
|76.04
|66.17
|50
|Punjab
|Guru Nanak District Library, Kapurthala
|87.00
|0.00
|51
|Punjab
|MM Central State Library, Patiala
|223.00
|0.00
|52
|Rajasthan
|Dr. Radhakrishnan Rajya Kendriya Pustakalaya, Jaipur
|183.51
|94.81
|53
|Rajasthan
|Rajakiya Sarvajanik Mandal Pustakalaya, Kota
|63.46
|63.21
|54
|Sikkim
|Sikkim State Central Library, Gangtok
|217.20
|65.30
|55
|Sikkim
|District Library, Mangan
|86.58
|10.78
|56
|Tamil Nadu
|District Library, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu
|70.00
|68.16
|57
|Tamil Nadu
|District Library, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
|87.00
|79.27
|58
|Telangana
|District Central Library, Mahabubnagar
|52.00
|50.00
|59
|Telangana
|State Central Library, Hyderabad
|112.25
|103.72
|60
|Tripura
|Birchandra State Central Library
|223.00
|222.93
|61
|Tripura
|Unakoti District Library
|87.00
|86.92
|62
|Uttar Pradesh
|State Central Library, Prayagraj
|206.00
|203.75
|63
|Uttar Pradesh
|Government District Library, Etawah
|87.00
|85.93
|64
|Uttarakhand
|Government District Library, Suman Pustakalaya, New Tehri
|86.20
|50.00
|65
|West Bengal
|West Bengal State Central Library
|222.81
|219.82
|66
|West Bengal
|North Bengal State Library, Coochbehar
|86.98
|79.73
|TOTAL
|7,952.25
|4302.91
*Since, the States of Andhra Pradesh; Assam; Bihar and Maharashtra do not have Central Libraries, hence two District Libraries in each these states have been identified.
|Financial Assistance Provided Under Setting Up of NML Model Library to MoC Idenfied Libraries (Rs. in Lakhs)
|Sl.No
|Name of the MoC Library
|Amount Sanctioned
|Amount Released
|1
|National Library, Kolkata
|431.04
|84.67
|2
|Central Secretariat Library, New Delhi
|207.38
|126.28
|3
|Delhi Public Library, New Delhi
|391.37
|274.19
|4
|Khuda Baksh Oriental Public Library, Patna (Bihar)
|398.78
|199.39
|5
|Thanjavur MSSM Library, Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu)
|715.20
|667.48
|6
|Rampur Raza Library, Rampur (Uttar Pradesh)
|724.20
|NIL
|Total
|2867.97
|1352.01
