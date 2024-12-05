Financial assistance under National Library

Ministry of Culture through its National Mission on Libraries (NML) Scheme, under its Setting up of NML Model Library component, provides financial assistance to one State Central Library and one District Library in each State /UT as per the recommendation of the State Authorities concerned and six Libraries under Ministry of Culture for following categories: –

Improvement of Infrastructure Up-gradation of Technology & Modernization of Services Creation of Facilities for Specially Abled groups Procurement of Reading Resources to meet local need and Advocacy and Outreach Programmes

The details of financial assistance provided till date to all participating States/ UTs are given in Annexure-A.

Since as per the Seventh schedule of Constitution of India, Library is a State subject, there is no plan to digitise libraries across the country. However, Ministry of Culture through National Mission on Libraries Scheme provides financial assistance under its component of Up-gradation of Technology & Modernization of Services.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Annexure-A

Financial Assistance Provided Under Setting-up of NML Model Library in Various State / UTs

Sl No State Name of the Library Amt. Sanctioned Total Payment

Released 1 Andaman & Nicobar Island State Central Library, Port Blair ` 0.00 2 Andaman & Nicobar Island District Library, Car Nicobar 87.00 0.00 3 *Andhra Pradesh State Regional Library, Guntur 50.00 0.00 4 *Andhra Pradesh Regional Library, Rajamundry 30.00 0.00 5 Arunachal Pradesh State Central Library, Itanagar 223.00 219.71 6 Arunachal Pradesh District Library, Phasighat 87.00 84.90 7 *Assam District Library, Jorhat, Assam 40.00 39.99 8 *Assam District Library, Guwahati, Assam 70.00 69.59 9 *Bihar District Central Library, Jamui, Bihar 81.41 62.21 10 *Bihar District Central Library, Hajipur, Vaishali 87.00 50.00 11 Chandigarh Central State Library, Chandigarh 164.50 0.00 12 Chandigarh Divisional Library 82.72 0.00 13 Chhattisgarh District Library, Raigarh 87.00 41.32 14 Daman & Diu District Library, Diu 87.00 0.00 15 Daman & Diu Central Library, Daman 223.00 0.00 16 Goa Dr. Francisco Luis Gomes District Library 87.00 3.38 17 Goa Krishnadas Shama State Central Library 223.00 21.68 18 Gujarat State Central Library, Gandhinagar 104.04 101.00 19 Gujarat Government District Library, Bhavnagar 87.00 87.00 20 Haryana State Central Library, Ambala Cantt. 223.00 122.65 21 Haryana District Library, Narnaul 84.00 46.20 22 Himachal Pradesh Government District Library, Bilaspur 86.87 74.66 23 Himachal Pradesh Central State Library, Solan 223.00 95.00 24 Jammu & Kashmir Gani Memorial U.T Central Library, Srinagar 223.00 100.00 25 Jammu & Kashmir District Library, Samba 32.50 32.50 26 Jharkhand State Central Library, Dhanbad 223.00 0.00 27 Jharkhand District Library, Palamau 87.00 0.00 28 Karnataka State Central Library, Bangalore 223.00 200.00 29 Karnataka District Central Library, Shimoga 87.00 79.26 30 Kerala State Central Library, Thiruvananthapuram 116.61 116.61 31 Kerala State Public Library Research Centre 37.50 22.55 32 Lakshadweep State Central Library, Kavaratti 168.00 88.00 33 Lakshadweep District Library, Kadmat 27.64 27.64 34 Madhya Pradesh Govt. District Library, Khandwa 73.20 65.59 35 Madhya Pradesh Govt. Shri Ahilya Central Library, Indore 87.00 43.67 36 *Maharashtra District Library, Nandurbar, Maharastra 21.90 18.43 37 *Maharashtra Govt. Divisional Library, Aurangabad 60.55 57.21 38 Manipur State Central Library, Imphal, Manipur 218.87 45.25 39 Manipur District Library, Senapati, Manipur 85.54 1.00 40 Meghalaya State Central Library, Shillong 223.00 27.77 41 Meghalaya District Library, Tura 87.00 0.00 42 Mizoram State Central Library, Aizwal, Mizoram 141.24 137.04 43 Mizoram District Library, Kolasib, Mizoram 50.00 50.00 44 Nagaland State Central Library, Kohima 177.49 175.48 45 Nagaland District Library, Dimapur 73.81 69.75 46 Odisha H.K.M.State Library, Bhubaneswar 223.00 133.00 47 Odisha District Library, Ganajam 40.36 0.00 48 Pondicherry Romain Rolland Library, State Central Library, 166.47 142.37 49 Pondicherry Dr. S. R. Ranganathan Government Public Library, Karaikal 76.04 66.17 50 Punjab Guru Nanak District Library, Kapurthala 87.00 0.00 51 Punjab MM Central State Library, Patiala 223.00 0.00 52 Rajasthan Dr. Radhakrishnan Rajya Kendriya Pustakalaya, Jaipur 183.51 94.81 53 Rajasthan Rajakiya Sarvajanik Mandal Pustakalaya, Kota 63.46 63.21 54 Sikkim Sikkim State Central Library, Gangtok 217.20 65.30 55 Sikkim District Library, Mangan 86.58 10.78 56 Tamil Nadu District Library, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu 70.00 68.16 57 Tamil Nadu District Library, Vellore, Tamil Nadu 87.00 79.27 58 Telangana District Central Library, Mahabubnagar 52.00 50.00 59 Telangana State Central Library, Hyderabad 112.25 103.72 60 Tripura Birchandra State Central Library 223.00 222.93 61 Tripura Unakoti District Library 87.00 86.92 62 Uttar Pradesh State Central Library, Prayagraj 206.00 203.75 63 Uttar Pradesh Government District Library, Etawah 87.00 85.93 64 Uttarakhand Government District Library, Suman Pustakalaya, New Tehri 86.20 50.00 65 West Bengal West Bengal State Central Library 222.81 219.82 66 West Bengal North Bengal State Library, Coochbehar 86.98 79.73 TOTAL 7,952.25 4302.91

*Since, the States of Andhra Pradesh; Assam; Bihar and Maharashtra do not have Central Libraries, hence two District Libraries in each these states have been identified.

Financial Assistance Provided Under Setting Up of NML Model Library to MoC Idenfied Libraries (Rs. in Lakhs) Sl.No Name of the MoC Library Amount Sanctioned Amount Released 1 National Library, Kolkata 431.04 84.67 2 Central Secretariat Library, New Delhi 207.38 126.28 3 Delhi Public Library, New Delhi 391.37 274.19 4 Khuda Baksh Oriental Public Library, Patna (Bihar) 398.78 199.39 5 Thanjavur MSSM Library, Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) 715.20 667.48 6 Rampur Raza Library, Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) 724.20 NIL Total 2867.97 1352.01

