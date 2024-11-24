The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

ART & CULTURE

Literature empowers humanity and makes society better: President Murmu

Nov 23, 2024
Literature empowers humanity and makes society better: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said that literature empowers humanity and makes society better.

Gracing Sahitya Aaj Tak in New Delhi on Saturday, President Murmu said that literature moulds the eternal values of humanity according to the changing circumstances. She said that pan-India consciousness was always present in country’s regional works of literature. President Murmu highlighted that this consciousness has been visible throughout India’s journey, from the times of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, to freedom struggle, as well as today.

Related Post

ART & CULTURE

UN emphasises Hindi’s role in global communication and cultural unity at Hindi Diwas celebration

Nov 23, 2024
ART & CULTURE

Sarangi maestro Pandit Ram Narayan passes away

Nov 10, 2024
ART & CULTURE OTHER TOP STORIES

Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away

Nov 5, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Yogi credits Modi for BJP’s 7-2 victory in UP by-polls; Akhilesh claims misuse of power

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan : 18 Killed, 30 Injured in Armed Clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Priyanka wins Wayanad seat by huge margin, Congress retains Nanded too

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

JMM led I.N.D.I.A. bloc retains power in Jharkhand

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment