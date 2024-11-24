Literature empowers humanity and makes society better: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said that literature empowers humanity and makes society better.

Gracing Sahitya Aaj Tak in New Delhi on Saturday, President Murmu said that literature moulds the eternal values of humanity according to the changing circumstances. She said that pan-India consciousness was always present in country’s regional works of literature. President Murmu highlighted that this consciousness has been visible throughout India’s journey, from the times of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, to freedom struggle, as well as today.