UN emphasises Hindi’s role in global communication and cultural unity at Hindi Diwas celebration

The United Nations Director of News and Media, Ian Phillips has said that they are committed to communicating with target audiences in Hindi, whether it’s on peace, human rights, sustainable development, climate or gender.

It also plans to launch a WhatsApp channel in the language. Speaking at the Hindi Diwas celebration yesterday, he further added, that India has a major role to play in a world where artificial intelligence is gaining ground, and the Hindi language remains a key channel to communicate with millions.

The celebration was attended by a visiting delegation of Indian members of Parliament headed by Birendra Prasad Baishya and diplomats from several countries who spoke of their linguistic links to India.

India’s Permanent Representative P. Harish said that in a multi-lingual, multicultural, and multi-ethnic nation like India, Hindi bridges the gap between the diverse population with different backgrounds and cultures. He asserted that the Hindi language played an unprecedented role in uniting the country during the difficult days of India’s freedom struggle.

Mauritius’s Permanent Representative Jagdish Koonjul said that in his multiracial, multicultural and multi-lingual country, Hindi holds a place of profound significance. Varsha Sujata Ramratan, the Charge d’Affaires of Suriname, said, the Hindi language is a very well-respected language and very popular in Suriname.