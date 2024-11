Pandit Ram Narayan, the iconic Sarangi maestro, passed away in Mumbai yesterday at the age of 96. Mr. Narayan, a distinguished Hindustani musician was honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Following the news of his demise, tributes from across the country, including Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan poured in.

