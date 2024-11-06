Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away

AMN / NEW DELHI

The country’s well-known folk singer Padambhushan Sharda Sinha passed away after prolonged illness on Tuesday. She was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on 26 October. After her health deteriorated she was put on ventilator yesterday.

On November 3, she was shifted to the ward after her condition improved slightly. But on the evening of November 4, her oxygen level dropped significantly, after which she was on ventilator.

PM Modi posted on social site X and said, I am deeply saddened by the demise of famous folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades. The echo of her melodious songs related to the great festival of faith Chhath will also remain forever. Her departure is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also expressed grief over the death of the folk singer. He said that Bihar Kokila Sharda Sinha had sung Maithili, Bhojpuri, Bajjika songs as well as Hindi songs. She has also given voice to many Hindi films. Her death has caused an irreparable loss in the field of music.

Sharda Sinha was a famous folk singer of Maithili and Bhojpuri, also known as Bihar Kokila. Her Chhath Puja songs are very popular, she has also lent her voice to Hindi films. She was identified as a singer who left a mark on the hearts of people with her sweet voice.

For her contribution to the music world, she was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Bhushan in 2018. Sharda Sinha was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer in 2018. Recently, she lost her husband Braj Kishore Sinha, who suffered from brain hemorrhage. Both celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this year.