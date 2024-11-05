India-Nigeria Discuss ways of Combating Terrorism & International Crime

AMN / WEB DESK

The Second Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue between India and Nigeria concluded today in New Delhi. During the two day long Dialogue, National Security Adviser Ajit Dova and his Nigerian counterpart Nuhu Ribadu held in-depth discussions within the framework of the strategic India-Nigeria partnership on threats and challenges emanating from terrorism, extremism, radicalization, including through cyberspace, as well as from international crime, arms and drug smuggling.

The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to enhance their fight against all forms of terrorism, reiterating their firm belief that there can be no justification for terrorism in any form or manifestation. They agreed to enhance cooperation in bilateral capacity building and also strengthen cooperation in the international arena. During his visit, National Security Adviser of Nigeria Nuhu Ribadu also visited the premises of the National Security Guard in Manesar.