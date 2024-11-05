MiG-29 training flight ends in crash near Agra

AMN

A MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Agra. According to the IAF, the incident happened during a routine training sortie, after encountering a system malfunction.

The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property, before ejecting safely. The Indian Air Force has ordered an enquiry to identify the cause of the accident.

According to a Defence spokesperson, “A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today due to a system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft to prevent any damage to life or property on the ground before ejecting safely.”

The IAF has initiated an inquiry to determine the cause of the incident. Sources indicate that the training flight originated from the Adampur air base, located near Jalandhar. The pilot has been transported to a military hospital in Agra for evaluation.

Social media footage of the incident shows thick plumes of smoke emanating from the wreckage in the fields. This incident follows a similar crash in September when another MiG-29 went down in Uttarlai, Barmer, Rajasthan, also due to a technical snag, with the pilot ejecting to safety before the aircraft’s impact.