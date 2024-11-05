THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

MiG-29 training flight ends in crash near Agra

Nov 4, 2024

AMN

A MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Agra. According to the IAF, the incident happened during a routine training sortie, after encountering a system malfunction.

The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property, before ejecting safely. The Indian Air Force has ordered an enquiry to identify the cause of the accident.

According to a Defence spokesperson, “A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today due to a system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft to prevent any damage to life or property on the ground before ejecting safely.”

The IAF has initiated an inquiry to determine the cause of the incident. Sources indicate that the training flight originated from the Adampur air base, located near Jalandhar. The pilot has been transported to a military hospital in Agra for evaluation.

Social media footage of the incident shows thick plumes of smoke emanating from the wreckage in the fields. This incident follows a similar crash in September when another MiG-29 went down in Uttarlai, Barmer, Rajasthan, also due to a technical snag, with the pilot ejecting to safety before the aircraft’s impact.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visits New Delhi Railway Station to review passenger amenities

Nov 2, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Commemorating 40 Years of Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Nov 2, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES POLITICS

PM Modi slams Congress for making ‘false promises’ to people

Nov 1, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC orders transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla

November 5, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

By-polls in Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh rescheduled to Nov 20

November 5, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

MiG-29 training flight ends in crash near Agra

November 4, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather elected as Speaker of the House

November 4, 2024