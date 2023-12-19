इंडियन आवाज़     19 Dec 2023 04:31:32      انڈین آواز

District authorities in Idukki warn that water from Mullaperiyar dam to be released

In Kerala, district authorities in Idukki have warned that water from Mullaperiyar dam will be released from 10 am today as the water level in the reservoir touched 138 feet last evening.

Up to 10,000 cusecs will be released gradually from the reservoir.

The authorities said people need not panic and have asked those living along the banks of river Periyar to remain vigilant. The catchment areas of the dam received copious rain in recent days, increasing the inflow into the reservoir. 

