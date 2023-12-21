‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ the 40-day period of harsh winter begins in Kashmir

WEB DESK

Kashmir’s harshest winter period, ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, began today with the mercury dropping several notches below freezing point at many places. Minimum temperature in Srinagar, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Qazigund and Kokernag settled below freezing point. India Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather over the next few days in Kashmir. The drop in temperature has resulted in freezing of many slow-moving water bodies. ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ is the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably. ‘Chillai-Kalan’ will end on January 31.