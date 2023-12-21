[stockdio-historical-chart symbol="AAPL" stockExchange="NYSENasdaq" width="580" height="380" motif="financial" palette="financial-light"

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Dec 2023 05:42:04      انڈین آواز

Cold Wave, Dense Fog Grip Punjab; Alert Issued Till December 23rd

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

Dense fog and severe cold wave conditions are continuing to prevail in many parts of Punjab. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the dense fog across the State. 

Most of the cities in Punjab are recording minimum temperatures between three to seven degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature also remains between 20 to 23 degrees Celsius these days. Many cities are even colder than Shimla. Fatehgarh Sahib remained the coldest in the State today with a temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius.

These weather conditions are badly affecting normal life, especially in the morning and night, while the light sunshine during the day is giving some relief to the people. According to the Met Department, this spell of dense fog will continue in the entire State till the 23rd of December. Shishu Sharma Shantal, Akashvani News Jalandhar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نفرت اورتفریق کی یہ سیاست ملک کو ترقی نہیں تباہی کے راستہ پر لے جانے والی ہے: مولانا ارشدمدنی

ملک کے سماجی تانے بانے سے چھیڑچھاڑ، ملک کے جمہوری ڈھانچہ کے ل ...

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart