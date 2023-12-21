Cold Wave, Dense Fog Grip Punjab; Alert Issued Till December 23rd

AMN

Dense fog and severe cold wave conditions are continuing to prevail in many parts of Punjab. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the dense fog across the State.

Most of the cities in Punjab are recording minimum temperatures between three to seven degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature also remains between 20 to 23 degrees Celsius these days. Many cities are even colder than Shimla. Fatehgarh Sahib remained the coldest in the State today with a temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius.

These weather conditions are badly affecting normal life, especially in the morning and night, while the light sunshine during the day is giving some relief to the people. According to the Met Department, this spell of dense fog will continue in the entire State till the 23rd of December. Shishu Sharma Shantal, Akashvani News Jalandhar.