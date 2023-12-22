Punjab Govt announces winter vacation in schools from Dec 24 to 31 due to cold weather conditions

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Punjab, the continuously increasing cold conditions have completely affected the normal life of the people. Due to the drop in temperature, dense fog is also becoming a cause of trouble for the people. The state government has announced winter vacation due to bad weather in all government, recognised and aided schools from 24th to 31st December.

Akashvani’s correspondent reports, Ludhiana was the coldest city in Punjab today with a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius. More or less, the situation is similar in other cities too. Many districts including Jalandhar remained under the grip of dense fog in the wee hours today. This weather is adversely affecting road, rail and air traffic. However, light sunshine during the day is giving some relief to the people from the cold weather conditions. The Met Department has issued a warning of dense fog blanketing in many parts till 25th December.