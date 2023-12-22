इंडियन आवाज़     22 Dec 2023 04:51:36      انڈین آواز

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai expands Cabinet; 9 BJP MLAs inducted as ministers

In Chhattisgarh, the Vishnudeo Sai government cabinet was expanded today with the inclusion of nine members in the ministry. Nine BJP legislators took the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony held at Rajbhawan.

Akashvani’s correspondent reports that Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to nine MLAs at Raj Bhavan today.  Of these, five Ministers have become MLAs for the first time by contesting assembly elections this year. Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai and two Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma have already taken oath on December 13.  There can be a total of 13 ministers in Chhattisgarh.  After the cabinet expansion, there are 12 ministers in the state. One post of minister is still vacant. 

