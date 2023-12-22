इंडियन आवाज़     22 Dec 2023 04:51:45      انڈین آواز

ED summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in job-for-land scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in connection with job-for-land scam today, December 22. He has been asked to appear before the probe agency’s Delhi office to record his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

The ED has also summoned former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad for questioning in the Railways’ land-for-jobs money laundering case. The ED had questioned Tejashwi in this case in April this year, but this is the first time ED has summoned Lalu Prasad.

