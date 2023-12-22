इंडियन आवाज़     22 Dec 2023 04:51:43      انڈین آواز

ECI team visits Arunachal Pradesh to assess poll preparedness of State for upcoming Elections in 2024

An Election Commission of India team is in Arunachal Pradesh to assess the Poll Preparedness of the State for the upcoming Simultaneous Elections in 2024.

Headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahoo, the team attended a review meeting conducted by the Chief Electoral Officer, Itanagar in Namsai yesterday.

Mr. Sahoo advised the District Election Officers to be involved in the election processes themselves, and not to delegate things to the next officer. He informed that this preparatory review meeting would be followed up by full-fledged meeting by the Election Commission of India next month. He focused on the importance of imparting periodical thorough training to the election officials for error-free conduct of elections and advised them to analyze the law and order preparedness with enforcement agencies in their districts. The meeting was attended by the Chief Electoral Officer and all the twenty-five District Election Officers of Arunachal Pradesh.

