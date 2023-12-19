Met Department issues yellow alert of dense fog and cold waves in most parts of Punjab

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Punjab, the severe cold is continuously increasing and the minimum temperature is being recorded between seven to eight degree Celsius in most of the districts. In Amritsar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degree Celsius yesterday. The other cities are also witnessing the same situation where the bone-chilling cold wave condition continues.

Dense fog has severely affected normal life in the state. The Met Department has issued yellow alert of dense fog and cold waves in most parts of the state till 22nd December. While, orange alert has been issued regarding dense to very dense fog in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar, Moga and Bathinda districts till 20th December. People have been advised to be alert while driving on the roads.