First session of newly elected Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha commences today

The first session of the newly elected Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha commenced today. Three day session will conclude on December 21.

The newly elected members of the 90-member Chhattisgarh state assembly took the oath on the first day of the sixth Vidhan Sabha. Pro-tem speaker Ram Vichar Netam administered the oath.

Three-time chief minister Raman Singh has been unanimously elected as new speaker.

On the second day of the session, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will deliver his customary address to the house tomorrow.