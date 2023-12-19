Fog alert issues in Bikaner on India-Pakistan border

AMN/ WEB DESK

Almost entire Rajasthan is reeling under severe cold as the minimum temperature in many areas were recorded near freezing point for several consecutive days. The minimum temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius has been recorded in Mount Abu today. The mercury dropped today in Fatehpur of Sikar and reached near the freezing point.

The temperature there was recorded at 0.7 degrees Celsius. The night temperature has been recorded below 10 degree in many other districts. Traffic has been affected due to fog in the northern parts of the state. There is an effect of cold in many districts including Sawai Madhopur and Bhilwara. Fog alert has been issued in Bikaner on the India-Pakistan border .