PM launches 37 development projects in Varanasi

AMN / VARANASI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the development of women, youth, farmers and Poor people is essential for a developed India and the Government is making all efforts to give benefits of welfare schemes to every beneficiary through Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He said this while launching 37 development projects worth around 20 thousand crore rupees in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion the Prime Minister said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached to thousands of villages and cities of the country and now the whole nation including Varanasi is committed to making a developed India.The Prime Minister flagged off the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor. He also flagged off the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works.



Earlier, while inaugurating the Swar Ved temple in Varanasi this morning, the Prime Minister said that decades after independence the spiritual places of the country are now seeing a ray of development and simultaneously country is making records in economic growth. Prime Minister Modi remarked that within a few weeks, the construction of the Ram Temple is also going to be completed in Ayodhya. Talking about Swar Ved temple the Prime Minister said this temple is a living example of spirituality, wisdom and a Yog Teerth.

The seven-floor temple with a beautiful design, 125-petal lotus domes and a 20,000-seating capacity will become an esteemed meditation centre also. The construction of the temple was going on for almost twenty years. Located in the Umaraha area, around 12 km from the Varanasi city centre, the Mahamandir is spread over 3 lakh square feet and stands out with 3137 verses from the Swarved engraved on Makrana marble on its walls. The Swarved is a spiritual text authored by Sadguru Shri Sadafal Deoji Maharaj, “an eternal yogi and founder of Vihangam Yoga.



He reiterated his nine requests to the countrymen which included water conservation, promoting digital payment, cleanliness, local for vocal, visiting different places of the country, natural farming, promoting millets, fitness and helping at least the poor family.