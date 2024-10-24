Digital access given to Indians is very powerful instrument: FM Sitharaman in US

BY ADITYA RAJ DAS

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the digital access given to the citizens of India is a very powerful instrument. She noted that India wouldn’t have been the fastest growing economy if the people hadn’t utilised the digital infrastructure, which was available to them at free of cost. She also said that the digital experience of India with Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) is a superb lesson in cutting down pilferages, fraudulent transactions and ghost account holders.

During an interaction session at the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania in USA, the Minister also said that said that the Ayushman Bharat Scheme is one of the best social security programs. She highlighted that the scheme brought for insuring people’s health, has served more than 63 million hospital admissions have been serviced under this scheme.

She added that this scheme is now available for everyone above 70 years of age, irrespective of the person’s background and economic status.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the addition of the African Union into the G20 and said that it was only possible because of the efforts of the Indian leadership and diplomacy that put forth the voices and the aspirations of the Global South.

Mrs Sitharaman further noted that India is at a very critical juncture and set itself a destination of becoming a developed nation in 2047 through 4 ‘I’s. These are: Infrastructure, Investment, Innovation and Inclusiveness.