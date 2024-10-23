Gadkari calls for reducing India’s annual fuel import

AMN

Union Road, Transport, and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today stressed the urgency of reducing India’s annual fuel import of twenty-two lakh crore rupees.

Addressing the 18th World Congress on Engineering Asset Management in New Delhi, the Minister said technology is key in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy. Mr. Gadkari emphasized need-based research and suggested developing a mechanism to maintain the quality of assets. The primary aim of the event was to provide a platform for practitioners, researchers, and trainers to engage in intellectual discourse and practice managing engineered assets.