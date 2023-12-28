इंडियन आवाज़     28 Dec 2023 06:14:13      انڈین آواز

Delhi, Punjab, and J&K reel under cold wave; IMD forecasts dense fog in Odisha, Rajasthan, and MP

Delhi, Punjab, and Jammu Kashmir are reeling under cold wave; IMD forecasts dense fog in Odisha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh till tomorrow

In Delhi, minimum temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius this morning, a little above the season’s average, while dense fog affected visibility in several parts of the city. Reduced visibility also hit railway services, with 22 Delhi-bound trains delayed.

In Jammu and Kashmir, minimum temperatures in several parts of the valley have dropped below the minus-3 degrees Celsius mark, as a cold wave sweeps the region. Kashmir is currently in the grip of Chilla-i-Kalan, a 40-day harsh winter period when temperatures drop considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as water in supply lines. The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

Visibility in Srinagar city and its adjoining areas was below 50 metres for the second day due to dense fog. The Transport Department has issued an advisory for motorists in the city and termed foggy conditions the worst in recent memory.
 Punjab continues to reel under dense fog and bitter cold wave conditions today. A blanket of fog has spread over most parts of the state since late last evening. This weather has badly affected normal life throughout the state.

IMD predicted dense to very dense fog in some pockets of Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, Southwest Rajasthan.

The weather department has also forecast dense fog conditions in parts of Odisha, north Rajasthan, and northwest Madhya Pradesh today and tomorrow. These conditions will also prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during morning hours till the next 3 days. 

