Ayodhya railway junction renamed as Ayodhya Dham; PM to inaugurate renovated station on Dec 30

Published On: By

AMN

ddnews

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham Junction, the newly renovated Ayodhya railway station, on December 30.

The redevelopment, carried out by Rail India Technical and Economic Service Ltd (RITES), under the Ministry of Railways, aims to provide passengers with an airport-like experience and modern facilities.

The renovated station is set to provide travellers with spacious waiting halls, an infant care room, a sick room, cloakrooms, well-equipped toilet facilities, lifts, escalators, state-of-the-art signage, and a dedicated tourist information counter. As per the Uttar Pradesh government’s statement, the station will feature the largest concourse in the country.

While focusing on modern amenities, the architectural redesign pays homage to Ayodhya’s traditions and the upcoming Ram temple. The frontage of the building showcases a colonnade with a concrete core and sandstone cladding, adorned with tall round pillars on the side ends for a traditional touch. The station’s top features a structure resembling the royal ‘mukut,’ with a bow depicted on the wall below, symbolizing Ayodhya’s association with Lord Ram.

The eco-friendly structure, measuring 144 m in length (including round pillars span) and 44 m in width, stands 11.7 m high and includes rain harvesting facilities.

