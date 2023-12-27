इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2023 11:49:29      انڈین آواز

Centre bans Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) under UAPA

Published On:

The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) MLJK-MA has been declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a social media post said, this organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Shah said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government’s message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law.

