PM Modi chairs National Conference of Chief Secretaries

Conference aims to promote spirit of cooperative federalism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the National Conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi. The three-day conference began yesterday. This is the third such conference, the first being held in June 2022 in Dharamshala and the second in January this year in Delhi. Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister of putting the principle of cooperative federalism in action, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries is organized to encourage participative governance and partnership between the Centre and the State Governments. 

The conference will witness the participation of more than 200 people composed of representatives of the Central Government, Chief Secretaries, and other senior officials of all States and Union Territories. The conference will lay the ground for collaborative action to achieve a better quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions. The key focus area of the Conference will be on  ‘Ease of Living’ and the implementation of a common development agenda in partnership with the States. The National Conference will also emphasize easy access to welfare schemes and quality in service delivery, including five sub-themes, which are Land and Property, Electricity, Drinking Water, Health, and Schooling.

Apart from these, special sessions will also be held on ‘Cyber Security, emerging challenges on Artificial Intelligence in governance. The deliberations of the conference will also be done on Drug de-addiction and rehabilitation, Amrit Sarovar, Tourism promotion, Branding and role of States, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, and PM SVANidhi.

