PM Modi expresses deep condolences to victims of Guna Bus Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the road accident that happened in Guna, Madhya Pradesh is heartbreaking. In a social media post, Mr Modi expressed his deepest condolences to those who have lost their family members. He wished a speedy recovery to the injured in this accident. The Prime Minister said, under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing every possible help to the victims.

Madhya Pradesh: At least 12 people killed in bus accident in Guna district

In Madhya Pradesh, at least 12 people were killed and 14 sustained severe burn injuries as a bus caught fire after colliding with a dumper in Guna district last night. The injured were rushed to the Guna district hospital for treatment.

The ill-fated bus was on its way to Aaron, while the dumper was headed toward Guna when the accident occurred. Guna district’s Superintendent of Police informed that there were around 30 passengers on the bus at the time of the incident, and four of them escaped any injuries. 

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief and announced assistance of 4 lakh rupees each to the kin of the deceased and 50,000 rupees each for the injured. He also ordered a probe into the accident.

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

پہلوان ونیش پھوگٹ نے کھیل رتن، ارجن ایوارڈ واپس کرنے کا اعلان کر دیا۔ #Vinesh Phogat 

کشتی اولمپین ونیش پھوگاٹ نے منگل کو کہا کہ وہ ہندوستانی ریسل ...

ملک اور بیرون ملک کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے

بھارت سمیت دنیا بھر میں آج کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے۔ دن ...

