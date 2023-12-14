इंडियन आवाज़     14 Dec 2023 08:03:32      انڈین آواز

Delhi police registers UAPA case in Parliament security breach incident

4 Accused Sent To Police Custody For 7 Days

Delhi police special cell has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Parliament security breach incident. Sources said that a high-level investigation is underway into the matter. Haryana police is also gathering information about the accused so that the details can be shared with Delhi Police.

Meanwhile four persons arrested from parliament yesterday after a massive security breach, have been sent to police custody for seven days for questioning. Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan, who were caught inside the Lok Sabha, and Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde — arrested outside Parliament — have to be questioned in detail, the Delhi Police contended.

Five persons were arrested yesterday for the security breach in the afternoon in which two men got into the Lok Sabha and let off thick yellow smoke from canisters they smuggled in.  

Sagar Sharma from Lucknow and D Manoranjan from Mysuru, had smuggled in smoke bombs which they let off inside parliament. The thick yellow smoke had caused panic for a while. The two were soon caught and overpowered by MPs and parliaments Watch and Ward staff.

The other two, unable to get visitors’ passes, were shouting slogans outside parliament, carrying the smoke bombs.

Their accomplice Vishal, in whose house they stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained later from Gurugram. Lalit Jha, a key conspirator and the alleged mastermind, is on the run.

