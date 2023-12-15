इंडियन आवाज़     15 Dec 2023 05:36:03      انڈین آواز

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed uproar over security breach in Lok Sabha

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed continuous disruption yesterday following opposition uproar over Wednesday’s Lok Sabha security breach incident.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House met after the second adjournment at 3 PM, opposition members continued with their sloganeering over the incident. They were demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in the matter as well as action. As ruckus prevailed, the House was adjourned for the day.  

Thirteen opposition MPs of the Lok Sabha and one from the Rajya Sabha have been suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session for their unruly behavior in the House. 

خبرنامہ

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

