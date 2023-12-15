Parliament Attack: Accused wanted to create ‘anarchy’, Lalit Jha destroyed proof

Parliament security breach mastermind Lalit Jha destroyed his phone on his way to Jaipur as he fled the spot after his associates were arrested.

Delhi Police told a court in Delhi on Friday that Lalit Jha, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, has admitted that he and his co-accused wanted to “create anarchy” in the country so that the government would be compelled to meet their “unjust and illegal” demands.

Jha was brought amid tight security before the Patiala House court of Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, which sent him to seven-day police custody.

Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam Azad, Amol Shinde, the accused of the Parliament breach wanted to create anarchy, police said after three days of investigation. The arrest of Lalit Jha, a teacher in West Bengal, led the police to the larger plan of entering Parliament — plotted over months.

As Delhi Police presented Lalit Jha in the court on Friday, they said the accused met several times and their plan was to create ‘anarchy in the country’. Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam and Amol who were arrested on the spot have been charged under stringent UAPA charges. Police got seven days’ custody of Lalit Jha for interrogation.

According to reports Jha confessed to the police that they wanted anarchy so that they could compel the government to meet their demands. “He took the phone (of other accused) to hide them and to destroy evidence as part of the larger conspiracy. he disclosed that he threw his phone on his way from Jaipur to Delhi,” police said,

Police said Lalit Jha was the mastermind of the plan and the entire plot, whether they had any connection with any organisation, with any foreign country would be unravelled by interrogating Lalit. “We need him to confront the accused with each other, to locate the mobile phones, to take him to locate the hotel where stayed for 4 days, and to know the financial transaction and funding behind the attack,” police told the court.

Neelam and Amol, who set off canisters outside Parliament, and D Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma, who jumped from the visitors’ gallery in the Lok Sabha, were arrested on Wednesday and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Jha was arrested on Thursday.