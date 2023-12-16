Krishna Janmabhoomi case: SC refuses to stay Allahabad HC order on Mathura’s Shahi Idgah complex survey

AMN

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to put on hold the Allahabad High Court order approving the survey of the Shahi Idgah on the disputed Krishna Janmabhoomi land in Mathura. Hindu outfits have claimed the mosque was built on the birthplace of Lord Krishna and had demanded a survey but the Muslim side had filed an objection. Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side said, the Supreme Court has fixed the matter, so far as challenge to the transfer order is concerned, on 9th of January.



The Allahabad High Court yesterday appointed an advocate commissioner and gave in-principle approval for surveying the Shahi Idgah complex. The modalities of the Commission of advocates for the survey will be decided on December 18.

Hindu parties to the litigation claim that the 17th century Mughal-era mosque in Mathura was built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of the Hindu deity, Krishna. The demand was admitted by a local court in December last year but the Muslim side had filed an objection in the High Court.

According to a LiveLaw report, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti was hearing a special leave petition. The Justice Khanna-led bench observed that the High Court order for scientific survey in Shahi Idgah Mosque has not been formally challenged before it.

The Justice Khanna-led bench, expressed disinciination to interfere with the order which has not been brought before the bench. “How can I stay the order without it being before me?” Livelaw quoted the Supreme Court judge.

The survey will be conducted in the same manner in which it has been done at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

So far, nine cases have been filed in Mathura Court in the cases of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid.

Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow, had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land owned by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The suit filed in the Mathura court sought the removal of a mosque said to have been built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple, near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.