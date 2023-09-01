इंडियन आवाज़     02 Sep 2023 12:18:02      انڈین آواز

Delhi Police makes comprehensive security plan for G20 Summit scheduled on 9th-10th September

AMN

Delhi Police has made a comprehensive security plan for the G20 Summit which is scheduled on 9th and 10th of this month. Addressing media in New Delhi, Special Commissioner of Police, Madhup Kumar Tewari said, the arrangements cover various dimensions including security of the airport, carcade management, venue of events, and places of stay of foreign delegates. Mr Tewari said it has also been taken care of that the general public faces least inconvenience. He informed that assistance has also been taken from other specialized agencies including Central Armed Police Forces, National Security Guard for enhancing manpower and equipment related to security arrangements. Mr Tewari said, the assistance of Indian Armed Forces has also been taken.

