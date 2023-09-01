Daily passenger journeys in Delhi Metro overtake pre-covid figures to an all-time high

AMN

Daily passenger journeys in Delhi Metro have overtaken the pre-covid figures to an all-time high. The number of commuters using Delhi Metro was registered at 68,16,252 on 28th August this year, against 66,18,717 on 10th February 10, 2020.

This was informed by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on a social media post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the increase in daily commuters in Delhi Metro, saying, the Government will continue working to ensure that urban centres have modern and comfortable public transport.