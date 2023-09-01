Haryana CM Khattar flag off Cyclothon as part of campaign against drugs in Karnal

WEB DESK

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today flagged off a Cyclothon as part of the state government’s campaign against drugs in Karnal. The campaign is titled ‘Cyclothon for a Drug-Free Haryana’.

Flagging off the event, Haryana CM said that the government is working for a drug-free society in the state, together with NGOs and other organisations. About three lakh youth will participate in the cyclothon rally.

The Chief Minister also announced that every Tuesday will be a ‘car-free day’ in Karnal district, where all government officials will travel by bicycle only. He participated in the cyclothon by riding a bicycle along with other cyclists. He added that whenever he is in Karnal on a Tuesday, he too will ride a bicycle only.

Around 1,000 cyclists participated in the cyclothon which will traverse all 22 districts of the state. The cyclothon will culminate at Yamunanagar on the 25th of this month.