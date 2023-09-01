NHRC issues notice to Madhya Pradesh govt over death of workers at factory in Morena

AMN

National Human Rights Commission has issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over the reported death of five workers while cleaning a tank at a factory in Morena district. NHRC took suo motu cognizance of a media report about the death of workers while cleaning the tank on 30th August this year.

The Commission observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the victims. It said that apparently, the workers were unaware of the presence of toxic gases in the tank and were not equipped with the safety gear. The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.