Mizoram: G20 Campaign on Environment Protection held in Aizawl today

AMN

The G20 Campaign on Environment Protection was held today at Khuangchera Community Hall in Ailawng Village in Aizawl District. The campaign was organized jointly by Akashvani, Aizawl, and Ailawng YMA Branch.

Speaking on the occasion, Director (E) & Cluster Head D R Lalropuia said that each and every one of us should work together to preserve, protect, and nurture the environment. Quoting the theme of G 20 “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, Lalropuia said that the earth that we inhabit must be preserved, protected, and nurtured for our survival as each and every one of us has a shared future.