Assam Rifles recovers arms, ammunition and war-like stores in Manipur

Based on a credible input regarding presence of War Like Stores, Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) launched a Joint operation with Manipur Police and Special Operations Groups (SOG) in general area Saram in Thoubal district of Manipur on Friday.

On arrival at the said location, the team conducted extensive search and recovered one 303 Rifle along with a Magazine, two 36 HE Hand Grenades & one magazine each of INSAS, Carbine and SLR from Yerum Ching near Saram Village, Thoubal.

