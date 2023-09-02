Delhi Police holds Full Dress Carcade Rehearsals for G-20 Summit

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Police is holding two-day Full Dress Carcade Rehearsals for G-20 Summit due to which several traffic restrictions will be in place. As part of the rehearsals, carcades will be moving from different parts of Delhi towards New Delhi District. In the first slot today, full dress rehearsal was held from 8.30 AM to 12 PM and 4.30 PM to 6 PM. The carcade rehearsal is also taking place from 7 PM to 11 PM.

In order to facilitate the carcades rehearsals, there will be regulations on the movement of traffic at various points including at Sardar Patel Marg-Kautilya Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Mansingh road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Roundabout Windsor Place Janpath-Kartavya Path, Shanti Path roundabout, Tolstoy Marg and Vivekananda Marg. Delhi Traffic Police has advised the commuters to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid these roads during the specified time slots. However, if the journey is unavoidable, commuters are advised to make maximum use of Metro Services.