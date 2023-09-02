इंडियन आवाज़     02 Sep 2023 09:50:11      انڈین آواز

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses key issues, calls for unity at party workers' meet in Mumbai

AMN/ WEB DESK

During an official meeting of party workers held in Mumbai on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray emphasized the need for unity, addressing pressing issues and advocating for the welfare of the public. Thackeray, began his address by congratulating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on the successful launch of India’s solar mission, lauding their six-decade legacy.

He then spoke about the recent Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting held in Mumbai where he underscored the importance of the Opposition bloc presenting a clear national agenda for the country. He emphasized the need for peaceful resolution of seat-sharing matters within states. He expressed his belief that political differences could be bridged for the greater good.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief urged that all parties within the alliance should freely discuss and express their opinions on various issues and challenges faced. He criticized the Union government for scheduling a special parliamentary session from September 18 to 22, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a significant celebration in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray in his speech also spoke about the Jalna unrest and condemned the use of lathi-charge on the protestors.

Thackeray then touched upon various national issues, including inflation, the rising cost of essential commodities, and the need to address people’s concerns. He urged political leaders to connect with farmers, women, and the public to discuss government schemes and initiatives.

Thackeray concluded by recalling historical events and highlighting the significance of the Shiv Sena’s loyalty-based foundation. He also praised the resilience and sacrifice of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandem

