Distribution of 11,700 2BHK houses for poor in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area kicked off

The distribution of about 11,700 two Bedroom-Hall-Kitchen houses for the poor in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area kicked off on Saturday. The houses are being distributed in 24 Assembly Constituencies across 9 locations in GHMC limits as part of the first phase under the Dignity Double Bedroom Colony lottery. During the beneficiary selection process, the state government ensured that 500 beneficiaries were chosen from each constituency. State finance minister Harish Rao distributed double-bedroom house certificates to 3,500 beneficiaries in Kollur, while state animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav handed over 2600 2 BHK Dignity Homes built at a cost of over 227 crores rupees at different locations. The ministers said each house was built at a cost of 50 to 60 lakh rupees. They said the housing scheme for the poor and needy has been formulated for providing them a dignified living. Allotment of the houses has been done by drawing lots. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi along with state home minister Mahmood Ali inaugurated 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony with 820 flats at Farooq Nagar.