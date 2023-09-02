इंडियन आवाज़     02 Sep 2023 09:49:50      انڈین آواز

Distribution of 11,700 2BHK houses for poor in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area kicked off

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The distribution of about 11,700 two Bedroom-Hall-Kitchen houses for the poor in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area kicked off on Saturday. The houses are being distributed in 24 Assembly Constituencies across 9 locations in GHMC limits as part of the first phase under the Dignity Double Bedroom Colony lottery. During the beneficiary selection process, the state government ensured that 500 beneficiaries were chosen from each constituency. State finance minister Harish Rao distributed double-bedroom house certificates to 3,500 beneficiaries in Kollur, while state animal husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav handed over 2600 2 BHK Dignity Homes built at a cost of over 227 crores rupees at different locations. The ministers said each house was built at a cost of 50 to 60 lakh rupees. They said the housing scheme for the poor and needy has been formulated for providing them a dignified living. Allotment of the houses has been done by drawing lots. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi along with state home minister Mahmood Ali inaugurated 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony with 820 flats at Farooq Nagar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

انڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک:ترقی کی راہو ں پر مسلسل گامزن

جاوید اخترانڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک(آئی پی پی بی) کا قیام بینکنگ ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aditya-L1 mission: PSLV carrying India’s first spacecraft to Sun lifts off

Aditya-L1 solar mission: India today launched its first mission to the Sun this morning, just days after becom ...

ISRO: Chandrayaan rover detects Sulphur, other elements on Moon

AMN The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the fi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart