Delhi Police busts terror module; arrests 6 including two Pakistan-trained terrorists

Staff Reporter

Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a Pakistan organised terror module by arresting six people including two terrorists who received training in Pakistan. The suspects were planning to carry out terror attacks in some major cities of the country.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Delhi Police Special Cell, Special Commissioner, Neeraj Thakur said, the raids were conducted in several states as part of the operation. He said, one person arrested from Kota in Rajasthan, two persons arrested from Delhi and three people from Uttar Pradesh. Mr Thakur said, the police have recovered explosives, firearms and ammunition from their possession.

