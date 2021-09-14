11 feared drowned after boat capsizes in Maharashtra

AMN
At least 11 people are feared drowned in the Wardha river at Shri Kshetra Zhunj, a tourist spot in Warud taluka of Amravati district in Maharashtra,.The Amravati District Magistrate Pavneet Kaur has informed that the incident took place this morning and 3 dead bodies have been recovered so far.
As per the preliminary information, Eleven members of a family who were going to attend a religious ritual at the adjoining village were on the boat. However, the boat capsized due to imbalance and all 11 people are feared to have drowned.The bodies of the three persons were recovered. It includes a woman, sailor and a minor girl. The rescue operation for the other Eight (8) persons is underway with the help of locals and the district disaster management team