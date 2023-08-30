इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2023 03:48:48      انڈین آواز

Delhi Crime: Amazon Senior Manager Killed, Another Injured After Assailants Open Fire in Bhajanpura

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

In another shocking incident in Delhi on Tuesday night (August 29), a 36-year-old man, who worked as a senior manager with e-commerce company Amazon, was shot dead in Delhi’s northeastern area in Bhajanpura, the police said. Another man was injured in the attack, who ran a momos fast food business outlet. The brazen incident, coming days before the G20 summit in the capital, has raised alarm bells in the administration and security has been stepped up in the area.

According to reports incident took place around 11.30 pm on Tuesday night. Police said that five unidentified assailants opened fire at Harpreet Gill (36) and his friend Govind Singh (32) in Subhash Vihar locality.Gill was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and was pronounced dead by doctors on arrival. He was shot in the head, said police. His friend, who was shot in the firing (also in the head) is undergoing treatment.

Gill lived in Bhajanpura and was a senior manager at ecommerce giant Amazon India. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the bullet pierced the right side of his head behind the ear and exited from the other side.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

انڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک:ترقی کی راہو ں پر مسلسل گامزن

جاوید اخترانڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک(آئی پی پی بی) کا قیام بینکنگ ...

چھوٹے کاروباریوں کو روکاوٹ سے پاک قرض کی فراہمی

اے ایم اینبہت چھوٹی، چھوٹی اور اوسط درجے کی صنعتوں (ایم ایس ا ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO: Chandrayaan rover detects Sulphur, other elements on Moon

AMN The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the fi ...

ISRO to launch ‘Aditya L1’ mission to study sun on 2nd September from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO's Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched ...

@Powered By: Logicsart