INDIA Alliance release itinerary for Mumbai meet

All eyes are on the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai where a logo of the opposition bloc is likely to be unveiled and strategies issues including seat sharing are expected to be deliberated upon for the general elections due next year.

It is also expected that some more regional outfits will join the 26-party opposition alliance in Mumbai as top leaders huddle for a two-day meeting starting August 31 where the BJP-Shiv Sena government is in power.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who played an instrumental role in bringing together different parties opposed to the ruling BJP, on Sunday said, “ We will discuss the INDIA bloc’s strategies for next year’s general elections during the upcoming meeting in Mumbai.”

“Issues such as seat-sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalized. A few more political parties will join our coalition. I wish to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction… I have no desire for myself,” he said.