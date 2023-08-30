इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2023 03:48:55      انڈین آواز

INDIA Alliance release itinerary for Mumbai meet

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

All eyes are on the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai where a logo of the opposition bloc is likely to be unveiled and strategies issues including seat sharing are expected to be deliberated upon for the general elections due next year. 

It is also expected that some more regional outfits will join the 26-party opposition alliance in Mumbai as top leaders huddle for a two-day meeting starting August 31 where the BJP-Shiv Sena government is in power.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who played an instrumental role in bringing together different parties opposed to the ruling BJP, on Sunday said, “ We will discuss the INDIA bloc’s strategies for next year’s general elections during the upcoming meeting in Mumbai.”

“Issues such as seat-sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalized. A few more political parties will join our coalition. I wish to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction… I have no desire for myself,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

انڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک:ترقی کی راہو ں پر مسلسل گامزن

جاوید اخترانڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک(آئی پی پی بی) کا قیام بینکنگ ...

چھوٹے کاروباریوں کو روکاوٹ سے پاک قرض کی فراہمی

اے ایم اینبہت چھوٹی، چھوٹی اور اوسط درجے کی صنعتوں (ایم ایس ا ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO: Chandrayaan rover detects Sulphur, other elements on Moon

AMN The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the fi ...

ISRO to launch ‘Aditya L1’ mission to study sun on 2nd September from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO's Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched ...

@Powered By: Logicsart