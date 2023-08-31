इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2023 07:17:33      انڈین آواز

Protests outside Sachin Tendulkar’s home in Mumbai over online gaming advertisement

Published On: By

MLA Bachchu Kadu, supporters booked

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Independent MLA Omprakash Babarao Kadu and his supporters, today staged a protest outside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s residence in Bandra over him appearing in advertisement for online gaming programme.

During the protest, Kadu and his supporters raised slogans demanding that Tendulkar return his Bharat Ratna award as he was endorsing online games, which the legislator claimed could spoil the youth.

Bacchu Kadu said that it is unbecoming of a Bharat Ratna recipient as Sachin Tendulkar to promote online gaming programme that could spoil the youth and thus staged a protest.

Kadu and 22 supporters were booked for staging a protest outside Sachin Tendulkar’s residence in Bandra here on Thursday against the cricket legend advertising for online gaming.

The police later took away Kadu, the Prahar Janshakti Paksh MLA who supports the camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other protesters from the spot.

“Sachin Tendulkar should return his Bharat Ratna award. If he does not opt out of the online gaming advertisement, we will protest outside every Ganesh pandal (during the upcoming Ganpati festival) where this advertisement is displayed and demand its removal. He is Bharat Ratna of the whole country,” Kadu told reporters before he and his supporters were taken away by the police.  

