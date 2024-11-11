Delhi cabinet recommends immediate reinstatement of bus marshals

According to sources, Delhi ministers have unanimously agreed that the deployment of marshals is crucial for ensuring women’s safety in city’s buses.

WEB DESK

The Delhi government, in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday, decided to reinstate Bus Marshals across the city’s public transport system, sources said.

According to sources, Delhi ministers have unanimously agreed that the deployment of marshals is crucial for ensuring women’s safety in city’s buses. “The cabinet has recommended an immediate reinstatement of bus marshals,” said government sources noting that a report detailing this decision has been submitted to Chief Minister Atishi which will soon be sent to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for approval.

The decision also underscores the AAP government’s commitment to safeguarding female commuters. “Our party leaders stood shoulder to shoulder with marshals, facing every challenge alongside them,” the government sources said.

These marshals will also contribute to Delhi’s fight against pollution, marking another step in their dedicated service.

On Saturday, CM Atishi stated that the Delhi government had approved the appointment of these 10,000 marshals, who will play a significant role in the battle against pollution over the next four months. She said the marshals would be crucial for monitoring pollution hotspots, preventing open burning, and following up on complaints.

The Delhi government first introduced Bus Marshals during 2017-18 to safeguard passengers, particularly women, during their commutes.