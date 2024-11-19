Delhi govt urges Centre to grant permission for cloud seeding to induce artificial rain in capital

dellhi-pollution

Staff Reporter

Delhi government has urged the Centre to grant permission for cloud seeding to induce artificial rain in the national capital to combat the severe air pollution crisis.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, requesting an emergency meeting on air pollution. Talking to media in New Delhi, Mr. Rai said experts have been consulted, and it is time to initiate artificial rain to disperse smog and improve air quality in Delhi-NCR..

Meanwhile, the air quality in the Delhi-NCR continues to be in a deteriorating condition, breaching the severe plus level with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 473 as of 1 PM today. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, some parts of Delhi are witnessing over 480 AQI levels, which come under the severe plus category. The Bawana area of the city recorded 483 AQI, JLN Stadium at 461, Anand Vihar at 489, and 468 at RK Puram.

In view of deteriorating air quality, schools in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida have shifted to online classes starting today, a move that will continue until further notice. Universities such as Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia have also transitioned to online classes until Saturday, while Jawaharlal Nehru University has done so until Friday.



The Delhi Environment Minister emphasized the urgent need for action, stating that improving air quality is impossible without addressing the smog issue.