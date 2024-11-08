CBI arrests DUSIB legal officer for taking bribe; recovers Rs 3.79 crore in cash

Indra Vashisht / NEW DELHI

CBI has arrested Vijay Maggo, Law Officer of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Government of Delhi, while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant. Vijay Maggo had demanded a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. During the search, Rs 3.79 crore in cash was recovered from Vijay Maggo’s house.

CBI registered a case on 07.11.2024 against the accused including Legal Officer of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), private person Satish and other unknown persons on the basis of complaint of Karol Bagh resident Karn Gupta.

In the complaint, Karn Gupta alleged that Law Officer Vijay Maggo in connivance with P.K. Jha, Principal Director, DUSIB, demanded a bribe of Rs 40 lakh to open the seal of his shops.

Karan Gupta had two shops (Ministry of Cakes and Shri Sanwariya Sweets) at Multani Dhanda, Pahar Ganj, which were sealed by DUSIB on 07/07/23 for unauthorized construction.

Karan Gupta alleged that Vijay Maggo said that if I pay him a bribe of Rs 40 lakhs, he will allow opening of his shops without official documents for de-sealing. Both the shops will be allowed to run freely and assured him that no one will come for inspection, if anyone comes for inspection or any complaint is received, we will seal the shop again for a few days and take a photograph to show that the shop is sealed and will allow the shops to reopen after a few days.

CBI laid a trap on 07.11.2024 and caught Vijay Maggo, accused Law Officer of DUSIB, red handed while accepting bribe amount of Rs 05 lakhs from the complainant. The CBI also searched the residential premises of accused Vijay Maggo and recovered cash worth Rs 3.79 crore and some property documents.