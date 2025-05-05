NCW launches Mahila Maha Jansunwai Camp in Delhi to address women’s complaints

AMN

National Commission for Women has initiated a five-day Mahila Maha Jansunwai Camp in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Vijaya K Rahatkar inaugurated this camp. During her address, Mrs. Gupta said that this is a very good beginning. She expressed hope that all distressed women would get quick justice. She said that such a camp gives quick action on all pending cases in Delhi.

Chairperson of NCW, Mrs. Rahatkar, said that the objective of this camp is to provide quick and effective solutions to complaints against women. She said that NCW is running such programs in different states of the country. She said that with the speed at which the commission is working on the complaints of women, it seems that all the complaints will be resolved by the end of the year.